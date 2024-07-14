Ohtani Becomes 1st Japanese to Hit 200 MLB Homers

Newsfrom Japan

Detroit, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit his 29th home run of the season Saturday, becoming the first Japanese baseball player to reach 200 homers in the U.S. major leagues.

Hitting the solo homer in the day's game against the Detroit Tigers, Ohtani, 30, achieved the milestone in the seventh year in his Major League Baseball career.

Ohtani slugged his first major league home run against the Cleveland Indians, now Guardians, on April 3, 2018, during his first year in the major leagues.

On April 21 this year, he hit his 176th MLB home run, surpassing the previous major league homer record for a Japanese player set by Hideki Matsui, who played for the New York Yankees and other teams.

In his professional baseball career in Japan, Ohtani slugged 48 homers with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]