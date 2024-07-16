Use of Honorifics Gradually Accepted at Japan Prisons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The use of honorifics when calling inmates has been gradually accepted at prisons in Japan since it was introduced in April.

The rule to add such honorific suffixes as "san" and "kun" to inmates' names was adopted at prisons nationwide after officers' violence against inmates at Nagoya Prison in Aichi Prefecture came to light in August 2022.

It was also found that prison guards there had never used honorific suffixes when referring to inmates by their names and called them "bastards" or "the imprisoned" in casual conversation.

Given those findings, a third-party committee of the Justice Ministry in June last year proposed to ban any way of calling names that fixes hierarchical relationships, such as omitting honorifics. The ban has been in place since the start of fiscal 2024.

Looking back at the time of being told of the rule change, an officer at Osaka Prison said, "Frankly speaking, I was surprised."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]