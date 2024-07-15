Japan PM Kishida Prays for Trump's Early Recovery after Shooting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday prayed for former U.S. President Donald Trump's early recovery after he was injured in a shooting at a presidential election campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"We must stand firmly against violence that challenges democracy," Kishida said on X, formerly Twitter. "I wish for Mr. Trump's speedy recovery."

Senior officials of Japan's ruling and opposition parties also commented on the incident.

"We must never resort to violence," Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a meeting in the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

In the incident that happened Saturday, a man opened fire at Trump, 78, the presumptive Republican Party nominee in the U.S. presidential election in November, while he was delivering a speech on the podium at the event venue. The former U.S. leader suffered injuries on his right ear, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

