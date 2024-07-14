Monument Built in Kyoto in Memory of KyoAni Arson Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Uji, Kyoto Pref., July 14 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony took place in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday to mark the establishment of a monument to the victims of the 2019 Kyoto Animation Co. arson attack ahead of its fifth anniversary Thursday.

The 3-meter-tall aluminum monument, built in the Historical Park of Tea and Uji Town, features a design symbolizing the individuality of the 36 victims soaring into the sky, adorned with inscriptions such as "Dreams and passion from person to person."

Tokyo University of the Arts was responsible for the production of the first memorial monument to the victims, which was funded with part of the donations made over the incident that came from around Japan and abroad.

The ceremony was attended by about 100 people, including bereaved relatives, Hideaki Hatta, president of Kyoto Animation, or KyoAni, and Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki.

A message from a representative of the company's employees was read out during the event. It expressed hope that the monument will serve as a symbol for many people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]