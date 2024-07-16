Tokyo Teenager Posts Photos of Noto before Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo high school student Aoi, 17, posts on social media photographs of the Noto Peninsula she took before it was hit by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake Jan. 1.

"I want people to know also about the beautiful Noto before the disaster," says the third-year student, who took the photos while studying there on a short-term program.

Her photos capture the rich nature of the central Japan peninsula in the four seasons and the sea colored by the sunset.

"Noto is like a hometown for me. I want to remain involved" with Noto, Aoi said.

When she was a first-year student in Tokyo, many school events were scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeling stuck in her monotonous days of study, she craved to try something new.

