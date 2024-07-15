New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Uniforms using a newly developed material have been created in Japan for the Paris Olympics for the purpose of protecting female athletes against secret photographing.

Such new uniforms will be used by Japanese athletes in volleyball, table tennis and hockey in the Paris Games, set to start July 26.

Secret photographing of female athletes for sexual purposes has been a serious problem in recent years.

Major Japanese sporting goods maker Mizuno Corp., which was involved in the development work, started research about five years ago, according to Kazuya Tajima of the company.

After making dozens of prototypes, Mizuno developed a special thread that can absorb infrared rays.

