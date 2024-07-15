Misdeed by Official at Nihon Univ. Weightlifting Club Found

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--A senior official at Nihon University's weightlifting club was found to have fraudulently collected school entrance and other fees from students joining the club and misappropriated most of the money, the private Japanese university has said.

The university uncovered the misconduct during its investigation into a different case.

It is speeding up work to confirm the total amount of damage while considering legal actions against the senior official, such as filing a criminal complaint.

The case came on the heels of a series of problems that occurred at Nihon University, including a dangerous tackle and a drug scandal at its American football club, and a breach-of-trust incident involving former school executives, although it has been implementing reform measures in the wake of these issues.

According to the university, the senior weightlifting club official collected the full amounts of entrance and tuition fees from first-year scholarship students of the club who were exempted from paying all or part of the fees, by giving their parents and guardians false explanations that the exemptions would start in the second year.

