Japan's Furue Wins 1st Major Golf Title at Evian Championship

Newsfrom Japan

Evian, France, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ayaka Furue on Sunday won the Evian Championship in France, clinching her first victory in a women's major golf tournament.

Furue, who was in second place after the third round Saturday, finished the final round at 6 under par at 65, with one eagle, six birdies and two bogeys.

After starting the second half of the final round in third place, two shots behind the tournament leader, Furue temporarily saw the gap between her and the leader expand to three shots.

But she made a recovery with three consecutive birdies from the 14th hole.

In a dramatic finish at the 18th hole, she secured an eagle, edging out the second-place player by one shot to clinch her first major title. Furue had a total score of 19-under par.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]