Slots at 2 Kansai Airports to Be Increased ahead of Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 15 (Jiji Press)--A council comprising a company that operates three airports in the Kansai western Japan region and others confirmed a plan Monday to increase landing and takeoff slots at two of the airports.

The move comes as demand for air travel is expected to grow during the World Exposition to be held in the city of Osaka, part of Kansai, for six months from mid-April 2025.

The upper limit on the number of landing and takeoff slots will be raised to 60 from 45 per hour, or by about 30 pct, for Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, and to 120 from 80 per day, or by 50 pct, for Kobe Airport in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture.

Members of the council agreed on the hike at a meeting held in the city of Osaka on Monday. The additional slots at the two airports will be used from spring next year.

Members of the group include Kansai Airports, the operator of the airports, the prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Wakayama, and the Kansai Economic Federation, or Kankeiren.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]