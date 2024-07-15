Japan Govt Seeks Support for Restart of Reactor in Niigata

Newsfrom Japan

Nagaoka, Niigata Pref., July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Monday sought understanding for the restart of a reactor at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

At a meeting held in the city of Nagaoka in the prefecture, an official from the industry ministry said, "There must be no problem (in the supply of) energy that support the economy," asking participants for understanding for the use of nuclear energy for power generation.

The meeting was held by the prefectural government at the request of the ministry, to give local residents an opportunity to directly receive explanations from the national government about the planned reactivation of a Kashiwazaki-Kariwa reactor. About 120 locals joined the session in person or online.

An official from the Cabinet Office explained about how to respond to a situation in which a natural disaster, such as heavy snow, and a nuclear accident occur at the same time.

A local participant complained, "Why do we have to run away by leaving our homes and property for TEPCO (in the event of an accident)?"

