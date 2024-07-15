Statue of A-Bombed Japanese Girl in Seattle Stolen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--An iconic statue in Seattle of Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese girl who died of leukemia after the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, has been stolen, local media reported Sunday.

The city government of Seattle reported the incident to local police Friday, according to The Seattle Times. The feet of the statue are the only remaining part of it after the theft, according to the newspaper.

The statue, Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes, was erected at Seattle's Peace Park in 1990 in hope of world peace.

An official in charge who was shocked by the theft asked for the return of the statue.

The New York Times showed an expert's view that the vandalism was not politically motivated but was likely an act based on an economic purpose aiming for bronze used for the statue.

