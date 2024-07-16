Hyogo Governor Reiterates Intention Not to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito on Tuesday reiterated his intention not to resign over the death of a prefectural government official who had created and distributed a document alleging power harassment and other problems with the 46-year-old governor.

"Restoring the trust of the (prefectural government) staff and rebuilding prefectural administration is my way of fulfilling my responsibility to the residents of the prefecture," Saito told a press conference.

In the document, the deceased official, a former senior official at a local body of the western Japan prefecture, claimed that the governor's house was piled with gifts from companies in the prefecture and others, and that his power harassment went beyond the limits of tolerance among prefectural employees.

An internal investigation by the prefectural government has found the official's allegations to be defamatory. But the prefectural assembly has established a special investigation committee under Article 100 of the local autonomy law, saying that the prefectural government's investigation alone cannot ensure transparency. The committee will hold its third meeting on Friday.

At Tuesday's press conference, Saito revealed that there was a phone call threatening to harm him, leading to the cancellation of his Tuesday visit to a child-rearing support facility in the Hyogo city of Amagasaki.

