Japanese Craftsmanship to Play Vital Role in Dinghy Sailing in Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese craftsmanship plays an important role in the sport of dinghy sailing.

North Sails Japan Inc., a sailmaker based in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, dominates the world market for sails for 470-class dinghies.

At the company, about 30 craftspeople manufacture sails. Large sheets of canvas are cut into around 17 strips, which are then sewn together with sewing machines.

"We can piece the strips together with precision of less than a millimeter by hand. This is Japanese craftsmanship," a North Sails Japan official said.

As sails made overseas tend to differ in their performance by product, it takes time for sailors to grasp the characteristics of each sail when they adopt a new one. On the contrary, those made by North Sails Japan have uniform features--something that has made them popular since around the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]