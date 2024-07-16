BOJ Underestimated Impact of 2014 Tax Hike: Transcripts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers were largely optimistic in the first half of 2014 about the impact of a consumption tax hike, failing to forecast subsequent economic and price developments accurately, transcripts from BOJ policy meetings showed Tuesday.

The consumption tax rate was raised from 5 pct to 8 pct in April 2014, about a year after the central bank introduced its quantitative and qualitative monetary easing policy featuring a twofold increase in its Japanese government bond buying to achieve its 2 pct inflation target in about two years.

The BOJ Policy Board held seven monetary policy meetings in January-June 2014, for which transcripts of remarks by participants were disclosed this time. At one such meeting, then Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the impact of the tax hike was "within expectations."

At all seven meetings, BOJ policymakers unanimously decided to keep intact the main elements of the monetary policy.

The new policy framework had sent Japanese stocks higher and the yen lower and improved business sentiment. Even the core consumer price index had turned around from its protracted decline, logging a year-on-year rise of 1.5 pct in April 2014 excluding the impact of the tax hike as estimated by the BOJ at that time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]