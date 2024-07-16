2 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 16 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Tuesday.

As the Haijing ships tried to approach Japanese fishing boats, Japan Coast Guard patrol vessels protected their safety and warned the Chinese ships to leave the waters.

The incident marked the first entry by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters around the island chain since Thursday.

According to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, the two Chinese ships intruded into the waters near Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain around 4 a.m. Tuesday. They were equipped with what appeared to be canons.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are also claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

