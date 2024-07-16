LDP's Hagiuda to Resign as Head of Tokyo Chapter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Koichi Hagiuda, former policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Tuesday expressed his intention to resign as leader of the LDP's Tokyo chapter to take responsibility for the party's poor showing in metropolitan assembly by-elections earlier this month.

The LDP fielded candidates in eight of the nine districts contested in the July 7 by-elections. Only two of the LDP candidates won seats.

"I had great responsibility as the person who oversaw" the party's by-elections campaign, Hagiuda told reporters.

Hagiuda said he will step down to ensure that the LDP makes a fresh start working on elections next year for the metropolitan assembly and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

He will remain in his post until his successor is chosen as soon as early August.

