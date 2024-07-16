Japan's Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Quotas to Rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Countries Tuesday agreed to raise Japan's annual quotas for Pacific bluefin tuna catches.

Members of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission's Northern Committee agreed to increase Japan's annual quota for large bluefin tuna weighing 30 kilograms or more by 50 pct from the current level and that for smaller bluefin tuna by 10 pct.

Japan had sought a 2.31-fold increase in the annual quota for large bluefin tuna and a 30 pct rise in that for smaller fish.

Tuesday's agreement, made at a meeting in Kushiro, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, will be formalized at an annual WCPFC meeting to be held in Fiji in November and December, and come into effect next year.

The overall annual quota for large tuna is currently 7,609 tons, with 5,614 tons allocated to Japan, and that for smaller tuna is 4,725 tons, with 4,007 tons to Japan.

