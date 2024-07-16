Super Spicy Potato Chips Send 14 Tokyo Students to Hospital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Fifteen students at a Tokyo high school complained of sore lips and stomachs and other symptoms after eating super spicy potato chips on Tuesday.

Of them, 13 female students and a male student were taken to hospital. Their symptoms are believed to be mild, according to local police.

The 15 first-year students at Rokugo Koka High School reported feeling unwell at around 12:40 p.m.

A male student brought the potato chips to the school and shared them with 33 other students. He told police that he had tried the chips before and had no health problems.

The high school is located about 130 meters southeast of Zoshiki Station on the Keikyu Line in the Japanese capital's Ota Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]