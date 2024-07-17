Soccer Players from Fukushima Academy Vow to Give Back in Paris

Newsfrom Japan

Gotenba, Shizuoka Pref., July 17 (Jiji Press)--Soccer players from a youth training academy in Fukushima Prefecture are determined to give back at this summer's Paris Olympics in gratitude for the support they received at the time of the March 2011 disaster.

Eight players who trained at JFA Academy Fukushima have been selected for the men's and women's squads representing Japan in the 2024 Summer Olympics, including as backups.

This spring, the academy resumed operations in Fukushima full scale for the first time since the massive earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan including Fukushima, triggering a nuclear accident in the prefecture.

JFA Academy Fukushima, which opened in 2006, is an elite soccer player development institution run by the Japan Football Association for junior and senior high school students.

Based in the J-Village national sports training center in Fukushima, the academy nurtured young players participating in competitions such as the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

