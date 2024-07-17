Fujitsu Signs Partnership with Canadian AI Startup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. said Tuesday that it has signed a strategic partnership with Cohere Inc., a Canadian artificial intelligence startup, to develop an advanced Japanese language model, based on Cohere's large language model, or LLM, for corporate clients.

The new Japanese language model, called Takane, is set for release in September. Takane allows clients to use data with high accuracy and safety, by mitigating hallucinations, in which AI tools present false information. To utilize highly confidential data, Takane will support private clouds.

The Japanese electronics company will embrace AI on systems and services under Fujitsu Uvance, a business model designed to solve social issues. With a combination of multiple generative AI models, Fujitsu Uvance will provide services tailored for corporate customers.

Yoshinami Takahashi, chief operating officer of Fujitsu Uvance, said that demand for specialized LLM is strong. "We aim to hold 30 pct of the domestic market by 2027," he said.

