Japan, Pacific Island Nations Begin 3-Day Summit

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Pacific island nations kicked off a three-day summit on Tuesday, with their leaders expected to agree to continue dialogue on Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s release into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The Japan-hosted 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting is aimed at countering China's growing influence in the South Pacific. The leaders are expected to adopt a joint statement and action plan at the end of the meeting on Thursday.

The Pacific islands summit has been held every three years since 1997, bringing together leaders from Japan and 18 Pacific countries and regions.

This year's summit, co-chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is the first to be held in person in six years.

In separate talks with Tuvalu's Prime Minister Feleti Teo, Kishida said he hopes the summit will serve as an opportunity for Japan and the Pacific nations to strengthen their ties and make the rest of the world know they are moving in the same direction.

