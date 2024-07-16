Toyota to Continue Production Halt for 3 Models until End of Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will continue to suspend production of three vehicle models affected by certification irregularities, including its mainstay Yaris Cross SUV, until the end of August.

The leading Japanese automaker had planned to continue the production halt until the end of this month, but decided to extend it as the transport ministry’s investigation into its type approval testing scandal is still ongoing.

Of the three models, the Yaris Cross is produced at subsidiary Toyota Motor East Japan Inc.'s Miyagi Ohira and Iwate plants in northeastern Japan, while the Corolla Fielder wagon and Corolla Axio sedan are made at the Miyagi Ohira plant. Annual output of the three models totals about 130,000 units.

Toyota began the production halt after receiving a shipment and sales suspension order from the ministry on June 3. Of the seven models for which Toyota reported irregularities, only the three models were in production.

