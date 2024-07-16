Man Starts Fire at City Hall in Aichi Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 16 (Jiji Press)--A man started a fire after splashing and pouring on himself some liquid at the Takahama city hall in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Three city officials in their 30s to 40s suffered minor injuries in the incident, while the man was taken to a hospital with burns all over his body.

Around 3 p.m., there were emergency calls from several city officials reporting that a man was spraying liquid around while brandishing a knife.

The fire was put out about 20 minutes later.

According to police sources, the liquid is believed to be kerosene or gasoline. The man, believed to be in his 60s, visited the city's tax affairs division on the first floor of the city hall. While wielding a knife and shouting, he splashed the liquid and started a fire. He also stabbed himself in the abdomen.

