Japan Apparently Spent 2 T. Yen in Forex Intervention Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities highly likely intervened in the currency market Friday night to support the yen against the dollar, market sources said Tuesday.

The authorities are estimated to have spent about 2 trillion yen on the intervention, according to Bank of Japan data on changes in commercial financial institutions' current account balances at the central bank.

In overseas trading on Friday, the yen briefly strengthened from around 159 yen per dollar to levels beyond 157.30 yen. Japan "apparently intervened in the currency market to signal to speculators that its defense line is around 160 yen (to the dollar)," a think tank official said.

On Thursday night, Japanese authorities are believed to have spent about 3 trillion to 4 trillion yen on a similar intervention. Japan may have conducted "stealth" intervention for the second straight day to counter yen selling by speculative traders, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the yen briefly weakened past 158.50 yen per dollar in Tokyo trading, weighed down by selling from Japanese importers. But a currency brokerage official said, "Moves to test the yen's downside were limited amid caution over further intervention."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]