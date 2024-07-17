INTERVIEW: Sharp to Stop Production at Plant in Osaka in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Sakai, Osaka Pref., July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. will fully stop the operations at its plant for large liquid crystal display panels for televisions in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, by around August, President Masahiro Okitsu has said.

Okitsu, who assumed the presidency at the end of last month, also promised to turn his company around in fiscal 2024 ending in March 2025 by strengthening its brand business, after it suffered a consolidated net loss for two consecutive years due to deteriorating LCD operations.

The net loss for fiscal 2023 stood at 149.9 billion yen. Sharp had said it would halt production at the Sakai plant in western Japan by the end of September this year.

In a media interview Tuesday, Okitsu also said that Sharp will explore new business in areas such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles.

"We'll raise our operating profit ratio to 7 pct in fiscal 2027 for our existing brand business" including white goods, he said. The ratio in fiscal 2023 was 4.9 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]