Speculation Rising over Possible End to Yamaguchi's Komeito Reign

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Some members of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, think that leader Natsuo Yamaguchi may step down once his term ends this autumn after around 15 years in the position.

The 72-year-old is currently serving his eighth term as Komeito chief, which runs until a party convention takes place in September.

Such speculation comes as some Komeito members seek to revamp the current leadership team to survive elections including the next poll for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, while others demand Komeito prioritize stability within the party.

Yamaguchi last month said that he may consider rescheduling the party convention. He signaled his intention to remain in his post for the time being to oversee the party's campaign for the Lower House election that some say could come as early as this autumn, a Komeito official said.

In July, however, Yamaguchi doubled back to say that he plans to hold the convention in September in principle. A preparatory committee was set up for the convention as well.

