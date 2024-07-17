Resuming Heart Blood Circulation in 3 Minutes Made Possible

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--A group of researchers from Japan's Tohoku University and others has invented a system for restarting within three minutes the blood circulation of an injured heart and obtained a patent for the invention.

Following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, the team assumes the system can be used in circumstances such as a terrorist attack during a stump speech.

"Urgently stopping bleeding and conducting thoracotomy could open up the possibility of saving lives. We aim to establish and demonstrate the system," the team said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The system, developed by Yasuyuki Shiraishi, associate professor at the university's Institute of Development, Aging and Cancer, and others, is designed to enable the resumption of blood circulation within three minutes, by medical staff dividing tasks including airway control, emergency thoracotomy, hemostasis and transfusion.

While emergency resuscitation and intubation are applied by some staff members, others simultaneously install an artificial pump by puncturing the left ventricle of the heart, which supplies blood to the rest of the body. Circulatory functions can be resumed by securing a blood transmission route connecting the pump with a femoral artery.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]