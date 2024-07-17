Japan Govt Issues Emergency Plan to Tackle Aviation Fuel Shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry and industry ministry have compiled an emergency plan to deal with aviation fuel shortages hitting Japanese airports and forcing many foreign airlines to give up on increasing flights or launching services in the country.

The plan, which the ministries presented at a public-private task force meeting on Tuesday, features the strengthening of fuel transportation capabilities, including by increasing fuel tankers. The plan also calls for introducing a new system that clarifies the amount of fuel needed at each airport in order to ensure smooth supply.

In recent years, fuel transportation distances have become longer in Japan due to the consolidation of refineries. At the same time, a shortage of tank truck drivers has worsened due to an overtime cap introduced in April. As a result, the supply of aviation fuel has not been able to keep up with the increase in demand stemming from a surge in the number of inbound foreign tourists.

Also included in the emergency plan is utilizing ocean-going ships as domestic vessels in an effort to enhance fuel transportation capabilities.

