Japan Committed to Floating-Rate System: IMF

Washington, July 16 (Jiji Press)--International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas acknowledged Japan's commitment to a floating-rate exchange system Tuesday.

"Japanese authorities are very committed to a flexible exchange rate regime," Gourinchas told a news conference.

There is speculation that Japan again intervened in the currency market last week to prop up the falling yen.

Gourinchas said that the yen's drop over recent years "has been impacting the Japanese economy."

Asked whether the BOJ should raise interest rates to stem the yen's slide, he said that the bank has "signaled that they will be gradually tightening monetary policy."

