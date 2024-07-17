Environment Min. Meets with Niigata Minamata Disease Sufferers

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Environment Minister Shintaro Ito met with Niigata Minamata disease sufferers Wednesday, apologizing over a recent incident in which citizens' remarks were cut short in a meeting with Ito.

"We hope to advance measures against Minamata disease through careful exchange of opinions," Ito said during the first meeting between an environment minister and a group of Niigata Minamata disease sufferers in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, since 2015.

In the incident in May this year, ministry staff switched off the microphone for some citizens while they were still speaking at a meeting between Ito and Minamata disease sufferers in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, drawing criticism from the public.

Niigata Minamata disease, like Minamata disease, is a neurological disorder caused by methylmercury poisoning due to polluted industrial wastewater.

In Niigata, Ito will meet with Niigata Minamata disease sufferers until Thursday. No time limit will be set for speeches by participating citizens.

