Kishida Eager to Bolster Ties with Pacific Island Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his country is willing to strengthen ties with Pacific island nations.

He made the comments in a meeting with Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. on the sidelines of a summit of leaders from Japan and Pacific island nations in Tokyo. The summit started Tuesday for a three-day run.

Kishida told the Palau president that he hopes to use the summit as an opportunity to show what direction Japan and Pacific island nations are going together.

In response, Whipps said that a free and open Indo-Pacific must be realized.

Later on Wednesday, Kishida is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the leaders of the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Samoa, the Cook Islands, Tonga and the Solomon Islands. He will announce support measures to address these countries' challenges, an apparent effort to counter China's growing influence in the South Pacific.

