Pacific Islands Summit Statement to Oppose Forcible Status Quo Change

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan and Pacific island nations will adopt a joint statement opposing changing the status quo by force in the region at the end of their three-day meeting in Tokyo through Thursday, it was learned Wednesday.

The declaration for the ongoing Japan-hosted 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting will clarify the participants' common stance against any attempts to one-sidedly change the status quo by force or coercion at a time when China is stepping up its hegemonic moves in the Pacific Ocean, informed sources said.

The statement will be adopted along with an action plan.

On the sidelines of the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held individual talks with his counterparts from Palau, the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Samoa, the Cook Islands, Tonga and the Solomon Islands at the prime minister's office on Wednesday.

Kishida vowed to extend aid to the countries to help resolve their specific issues.

