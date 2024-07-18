5 Years On, Doctor Recounts Rescue of KyoAni Attack Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Yonago, Tottori Pref., July 18 (Jiji Press)--"It was meaningful to save his life," a doctor who treated the suspect of the deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio five years ago has said.

Recounting the incident, Takahiro Ueda, 52, of the Emergency & Critical Care Medical Center at Tottori University Hospital in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, said "it is significant" that the suspect, Shinji Aoba, has recovered to the extent that he was able to receive a court ruling for what he did.

On July 18, 2019, Aoba, now 46, poured gasoline at the No. 1 studio of the Japanese animation powerhouse, better known as KyoAni, in the city of Kyoto, western Japan, and set it alight, leaving 36 people dead and 32 others seriously or slightly injured. Aoba himself suffered severe burns all over his body.

Ueda, who was working at Kindai University Hospital in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka at the time, treated Aoba for about four months following the incident.

"I wasn't confident to save (Aoba)" when he was transported to the hospital, Ueda, who had played a central role in the treatment of Aoba, recalled, adding, "I thought the chances of his survival were 10 pct at best."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]