G-7 Trade Ministers Agree to Address Harmful Overcapacity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven major powers have agreed to tackle overcapacity issues, apparently with China in mind.

"We will continue to tackle nonmarket policies and practices, as well as harmful nonmarket excess capacity and other market distortions resulting from them," the ministers said in a statement adopted Wednesday to wrap up their two-day meeting in Villa San Giovanni, southern Italy.

They also agreed to continue discussions to reform the World Trade Organization.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and industry minister Ken Saito attended the meeting.

The G-7 nations renewed their concern over China's excess production, after expressing such concern a summit meeting in June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]