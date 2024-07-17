Personal Info of 4 Million People Possibly Leaked at Tokyo Gas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Gas Co. said Wednesday that the personal information of about 4.16 million people may have been leaked through fraudulent access to a subsidiary's system.

The affected information includes the names and addresses of general consumers provided by 51 contractors across Japan. So far, Tokyo Gas has not confirmed any illegal use of the information.

The subsidiary, Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corp., has taken measures to block external access, and is investigating the case while cooperating with police and others.

Spyware, or software that infiltrates a network to illicitly send data elsewhere, was detected in the subsidiary's system on June 25. It has since been learned that a system ID and other information were stolen, leaving open the possibility that personal information was compromised.

The incident may also have resulted in the leak of the personal information of about 3,000 subsidiary employees, including information on about 1,000 bank accounts, according to Tokyo Gas.

