Japan FTC Eyes Probe into Generative AI-Related Markets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission is considering investigating markets related to generative artificial intelligence, its secretary general, Tetsuya Fujimoto, said Wednesday.

The move comes amid concerns about the concentration of semiconductors, data and human resources for developing generative AI in large information technology companies.

The Japanese watchdog is expected to launch an investigation later this year to see whether there are problems under the antimonopoly law.

At the day's press conference, Fujimoto pointed to the risk that the concentration of resources in a small number of companies could hinder competition.

He also expressed concern that large IT firms are favoring their own services and locking in customers.

