Japan News Media Assn Demands GenAI Biz Gain Consent, Be Accurate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's news industry association issued a statement Wednesday demanding providers of generative artificial intelligence services obtain permits from member media organizations to use their news content and ensure accuracy.

The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association, whose members also include broadcasters, said in the statement that generative AI service providers have expanded their businesses in defiance of the association's repeated requests for them to gain permission.

In particular, AI-assisted online search services called retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, offered by Google LLC and Microsoft Corp., among others, is highly likely to not only infringe news organizations' copyrights but damage their trustworthiness, the association pointed out.

In the RAG services, AI answers in a written form questions asked by users by digging related information out of online sources.

Sometimes generated answers are identical with original news stories, or sometimes they are inaccurate due to inappropriate diversion and processing of such original content, the association noted, adding that another problem is that AI does not correct wrong answers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]