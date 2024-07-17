Mainichi Shimbun to Halt Paper Deliveries in Toyama Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Toyama, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Mainichi Newspapers Co., the publisher of the Mainichi Shimbun daily, said Wednesday that it will halt the delivery of the newspaper in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, after the end of September.

Toyama is the first prefecture where the company will halt deliveries.

In its announcement in the Hokuriku region edition of the newspaper on Wednesday, the company cited rising printing and delivery costs and difficulties in maintaining its delivery system as the number of subscribers in the prefecture is declining.

The company noted that it will continue news coverage in Toyama in and after October, saying, "We will continue to report news from Toyama and fulfill our role as a national newspaper."

