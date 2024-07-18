Suzuki to Try to Cut Vehicle Weight by 100 Kilograms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. will try to cut 100 kilograms from the weight of the lightest version of its Alto minivehicle, which tips the scales at 680 kilograms, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday.

The company aims to market the lighter car in the early 2030s, when environmental regulations are expected to become stricter, as part of its 10-year strategy to develop safer and lighter car bodies toward decarbonization.

The strategy calls for a considerable reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide emitted in all stages, from production to use and to disposal, by improving its technologies for downsizing and lightening vehicles.

Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki said at a press conference that a lighter weight will require less energy and cause less damage to roads. "Weight reductions have many benefits."

The company will reduce the weight of engines and motor parts in addition to that of the car body.

