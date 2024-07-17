Ex-Aide to LDP Lawmaker Horii Questioned over Funeral Money

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors have questioned on a voluntary basis a former aide to House of Representatives lawmaker Manabu Horii of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over funeral money given to voters in his constituency, it was learned Wednesday.

Horii, 52, is suspected of sending his secretary and others to offer condolence money in his name to voters in the Hokkaido No. 9 constituency in northern Japan around 2022, informed sources said.

The public offices election law basically prohibits lawmakers from making offerings to voters in their constituencies, except in cases such as when lawmakers themselves offer condolence money at funerals and wakes.

Horii's office told Jiji Press that it could not comment on the matter.

Over the LDP's "slush fund" scandal, Horii stepped down as a state minister at the Cabinet Office in December last year and was suspended in April from party executive posts for a year.

