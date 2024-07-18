Kamikawa, Lammy Agree on Japan-Britain Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy held telephone talks on Wednesday and agreed that their countries will cooperate closely as the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is inseparable.

Kamikawa, currently on a visit to Italy, congratulated Lammy on his appointment. They held talks for the first time since the new British foreign chief took office following the Labor Party's landslide victory in the general election earlier this month.

The two also confirmed that they will promote the Japan-Britain-Italy joint development of a next-generation fighter jet.

Kamikawa said the Japan-Britain partnership "has never been closer and more robust," and Lammy replied that he will work with his Japanese counterpart to bring the bilateral relationship even closer, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

She also expressed her gratitude for Britain's warm welcome to Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako during their state visit to Britain last month.

