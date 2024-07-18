Ceremony Marks 5 Years since KyoAni Arson Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Thursday to pray for the victims of an arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co.'s No. 1 studio five years ago.

Some 144 people including bereaved relatives and Hideaki Hatta, president and CEO of the anime production company, better known as KyoAni, attended the ceremony at the former site of the studio.

The participants observed a moment of silence at the private ceremony that began at around 10:30 a.m., according to KyoAni.

"We have walked step by step, firmly remembering that victims' thoughts will be passed on by continuing to create works," Hatta said in a speech. "We will continue to make and deliver works with the aspiration left by everyone in our hearts."

"Even after five years, I still feel a sense of loss that I lost dear friends," a KyoAni employee said.

