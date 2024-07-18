"Shogun" Gets 25 Emmy Nominations

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, July 17 (Jiji Press)--"Shogun," a drama set in medieval Japan, received 25 nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, the organizer of one of the most prestigious awards in U.S. television said on Wednesday.

The 25 nominations, the most for any series this year, includes that for outstanding drama series.

Hiroyuki Sanada, who produced the drama, was nominated for outstanding lead actor, and Anna Sawai for outstanding lead actress. Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira were each nominated for outstanding supporting actor.

The award ceremony will take place on Sept. 15.

Shogun was created in Hollywood, based on the same-name novel by James Clavell. Inspired by Japanese warlords including Tokugawa Ieyasu, the drama depicts samurais' struggle for supremacy. Shogun, whose distribution started in March, became a big hit, garnering nine million views in the first six days of its release.

