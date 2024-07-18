Japanese Household Summer Holiday Budget Tops 80,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese households' average budget for this year's summer holiday exceeded 80,000 yen for the first time in six years, a survey showed Thursday.

The average budget for leisure and other activities rose by 10,296 yen from a year before to 82,964 yen, up for the third straight year, according to the survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

Of households planning to go somewhere during the summer holiday, the proportion of those scheduling domestic trips rose to 56.9 pct from 54.6 pct a year before.

The survey also showed that the share of households planning to cut summer holiday expenditures grew amid rising prices.

People are polarized between those willing to spend money and those planning to save money, Satsuki Kimura, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute Inc., said.

