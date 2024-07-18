Prosecutors Raid Offices of LDP Lawmaker Horii

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Thursday raided the offices of House of Representatives lawmaker Manabu Horii of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for allegedly giving funeral money to voters in his constituency in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

Investigators from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office raided the 52-year-old Lower House member's offices in Tokyo and the Hokkaido city of Noboribetsu for a possible violation of the public offices election law.

Horii, elected from the Lower House's Hokkaido proportional representation bloc, later quit the LDP.

He is suspected of sending his secretary and others to offer condolence money in his name to voters in the Lower House's Hokkaido No. 9 constituency around 2022, people familiar with the matter said.

The total amount of illegal donations may reach hundreds of thousands of yen, the people said.

