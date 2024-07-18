Romanian Diplomat Makes Surprise Visit to Northern Territories

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A Romanian diplomat visited two of the four northwestern Pacific islands at the center of a decades-old territorial dispute between Japan and Russia, a state-run Russian news agency has reported.

Liliana Burda, minister plenipotentiary of the Romanian Embassy in Russia, visited the Kunashiri and Shikotan islands off Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost prefecture, unofficially for the purpose of tourism, according the report.

Burda is said to have obtained all necessary documents in accordance with Russian law, including a permit to enter the border zone.

It is extremely unusual for a European Union member nation’s diplomat to visit any of the four Russian-occupied islands, called Northern Territories in Japan.

Whatever the purpose, Burda’s act would help justify Moscow’s jurisdiction over the disputed islands, people familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]