Japan Automakers' Sales in EU Up 22 Pct in Jan.-June

Berlin, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automakers' new vehicle sales in the European Union in January-June grew 22.0 pct year on year by volume, industry data showed Thursday.

According to the statistics released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, new automobile sales in the region in the first half of this year totaled 5,683,843 units, up 4.5 pct. Sales of hybrid vehicles were brisk, while those of electric vehicles slowed down.

Among Japanese makers, Toyota Motor Corp. marked growth of 20.7 pct, Nissan Motor Co. 17.3 pct and Suzuki Motor Corp. 31.0 pct.

In June alone, Toyota saw a 13.7 pct increase, and Nissan's sales grew 10.3 pct.

