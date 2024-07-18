Japan, Pacific Nations Oppose Forcible Status Quo Change: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Pacific island nations share the stance of opposing any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

At a joint press conference held after the three-day Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting at a Tokyo hotel from Tuesday, Kishida also underscored the importance of maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law, at a time when China is stepping up its hegemonic moves in the South Pacific.

To alleviate Pacific countries' concerns over the release into the ocean of treated wastewater from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-struck Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the prime minster vowed to share relevant information with the 18 countries that joined the Japan-hosted summit.

On the final day of the 10th Pacific islands summit, participating leaders adopted a declaration and an action plan at a plenary session.

