Japan, Pacific Nations Oppose Forcible Status Quo Change

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan and Pacific island nations expressed in a joint declaration on Thursday their strong opposition to forcibly changing the status quo at a time when China is growing as a hegemonic power in the South Pacific.

"The leaders expressed strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by the threat or use of force or coercion anywhere in the world," said the declaration, adopted along with an action plan for declared cooperation in seven fields including climate change at a plenary session on the final day of the three-day 10th Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, or PALM, in Tokyo.

After the Japan-hosted summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a joint press conference that "it is becoming increasingly important to cooperate with island countries in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law."

He also said Japan will work on sharing information about the release into the ocean of treated wastewater from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-struck Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant with the PALM members.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, co-chair of the summit, called on Japan to continue to make sufficient explanations about the water release and suggested that the water issue be discussed regularly at the triennial summit from now on.

