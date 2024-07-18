Niterra Sets Up Company to Make Shrimp-Farming Equipment

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese spark plug maker Niterra Co. said Thursday that it has established a new company in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, to make equipment for land-based shrimp aquaculture.

The move is aimed at creating a sustainable society and addressing global food shortages, Niterra said.

The new company, Niterra Aqua Inc., is capitalized at 300 million yen.

Niterra Aqua will leverage the parent company's advanced sensor technology to make, sell and lease shrimp aquaculture equipment with a focus on water quality management.

The equipment is designed to be installed in available spaces such as factories and warehouses, allowing clients to use their existing assets effectively, Niterra said.

